Croatia invites U.S. for global health engagement

Participants gather in focus groups during a global health engagement at the Military Medical Center in Zagreb, Croatia, on Sept. 1, 2025. A Role 2B medical facility is a mobile, modular military field hospital that provides advanced trauma management, emergency surgery, resuscitation, intensive care, diagnostics and dental care, serving as a bridge between frontline care and higher-level treatment centers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)