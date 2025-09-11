Participants gather in focus groups during a global health engagement at the Military Medical Center in Zagreb, Croatia, on Sept. 1, 2025. A Role 2B medical facility is a mobile, modular military field hospital that provides advanced trauma management, emergency surgery, resuscitation, intensive care, diagnostics and dental care, serving as a bridge between frontline care and higher-level treatment centers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 03:49
|Photo ID:
|9317038
|VIRIN:
|250901-F-VH914-1138
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|ZAGREB, HR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Croatia invites U.S. for Global Health Engagement [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Croatia invites U.S. for global health engagement
No keywords found.