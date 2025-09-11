Croatia invites U.S. for global health engagement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants point to a Role 2 facility map during a global health engagement at the Military Medical Center in Zagreb, Croatia, on Sept. 2, 2025. The event brought together medical professionals from Albania, Croatia, the United States and Kosovo to develop standard operating procedures for the command, control, communications, computers and intelligence (C4I) module within a deployed Role 2B medical facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)