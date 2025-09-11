Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Croatia invites U.S. for Global Health Engagement [Image 9 of 10]

    Croatia invites U.S. for Global Health Engagement

    ZAGREB, CROATIA

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Participants point to a Role 2 facility map during a global health engagement at the Military Medical Center in Zagreb, Croatia, on Sept. 2, 2025. The event brought together medical professionals from Albania, Croatia, the United States and Kosovo to develop standard operating procedures for the command, control, communications, computers and intelligence (C4I) module within a deployed Role 2B medical facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)

    This work, Croatia invites U.S. for Global Health Engagement [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Croatia invites U.S. for global health engagement

    Albania
    medical
    Kosovo
    Croatia
    USAFE
    trilateral alliance

