Croatia invites U.S. for global health engagement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Suzana M. Gjekaj, 86th Dental Squadron chief of pediatric dentistry, speaks with Col. Shime Kevric, Croatian army Role 2 medical commander, during a global health engagement at the Military Medical Center in Zagreb, Croatia, on Sept. 2, 2025. The alliance established the group's commitment to address shared security challenges, conduct joint research and development and improve NATO interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)