U.S. Air Force medical professionals pose for a photo during the AMISTAD 2025 opening ceremony at Hospital Dr. Gustavo Nelson Collado, in Chitré, Panamá, Sept. 15, 2025. AMISTAD 2025 allowed U.S. medics to work in resource-limited environments, similar to a deployment, while working alongside Panamanian partners to help increase medical capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 21:58
|Photo ID:
|9316766
|VIRIN:
|250915-F-DX569-1224
|Resolution:
|5969x3411
|Size:
|9.77 MB
|Location:
|CHITRé, PA
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMISTAD 2025 launches final Iteration in Panamá [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMISTAD 2025 launches final iteration in Panamá
No keywords found.