AMISTAD 2025 launches final iteration in Panamá

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force medical professionals pose for a photo during the AMISTAD 2025 opening ceremony at Hospital Dr. Gustavo Nelson Collado, in Chitré, Panamá, Sept. 15, 2025. AMISTAD 2025 allowed U.S. medics to work in resource-limited environments, similar to a deployment, while working alongside Panamanian partners to help increase medical capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)