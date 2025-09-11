U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tara Nolan, mobilization assistant to the commander of U.S. Air Forces Southern, right, and distinguished guests attend the AMISTAD 2025 opening ceremony at Hospital Dr. Gustavo Nelson Collado, in Chitré, Panamá, Sept. 15, 2025. AMISTAD 2025, a global health engagement, was designed to bridge healthcare gaps in rural Panamánian regions, share best medical practices and enhance U.S. military readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 21:59
|Photo ID:
|9316765
|VIRIN:
|250915-F-DX569-1050
|Resolution:
|4542x3245
|Size:
|6.9 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMISTAD 2025 launches final Iteration in Panamá [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMISTAD 2025 launches final iteration in Panamá
No keywords found.