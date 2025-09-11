AMISTAD 2025 launches final iteration in Panamá

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tara Nolan, mobilization assistant to the commander of U.S. Air Forces Southern, right, and distinguished guests attend the AMISTAD 2025 opening ceremony at Hospital Dr. Gustavo Nelson Collado, in Chitré, Panamá, Sept. 15, 2025. AMISTAD 2025, a global health engagement, was designed to bridge healthcare gaps in rural Panamánian regions, share best medical practices and enhance U.S. military readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)