AMISTAD 2025 launches final iteration in Panamá

CHITRÉ, Panama – U.S. Air Force and Panamanian medical teams launched the Panama iteration of AMISTAD 2025 with an opening ceremony at Hospital Dr. Gustavo Nelson Collado in Chitre, Panama, Sept. 15, 2025.



The two-week mission marks the fifth and final stop of AMISTAD 2025, a global health engagement that has already delivered care, increased readiness and strengthened partnerships in Peru, Suriname, Paraguay and El Salvador.



“Today, here in Panama, we open the final leg of AMISTAD 2025,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tara Nolan, mobilization assistant to the commander of Air Forces Southern. “We bring all the lessons, partnerships and momentum forged so far. Healthy people are resilient and critical to regional security, and together we invest so our nations can respond to future challenges—whether a natural disaster, a health crisis or an unforeseen emergency.”



In Panama, U.S. and Panamanian professionals will collaborate in hospitals and clinics across the country with support from the Ministry of Health. From Sept. 15–25, teams will work together to reduce backlogs and increase capacity in specialties such as cardiology, gastroenterology, pediatrics, family medicine and dental.



During his welcome remarks, Governor Elías Corro Cano, Herrera Province, highlighted the program’s importance for local communities, noting that cooperation with the United States brings tangible health benefits and renewed hope for patients who have been waiting for specialized care.



“Much has been achieved, and Panama has shown what true friendship and cooperation can look like,” Corro Cano said. “Together, we have worked side by side as partners and as friends, building trust that will endure. As always, we stand united in purpose, guided by our shared values and respect for one another.”



Beyond providing services, AMISTAD 2025 builds collective readiness. For U.S. Airmen, it’s working in resource-limited environments, which sharpens deployment skills. For Panamanian counterparts, the collaboration brings enduring professional exchange and shared solutions.



“Health security is equal to national security,” Nolan said. “Everyone in this room contributes to making this region more secure and stable. Together, we enhance readiness as one team committed to the well-being of our hemisphere.”



Over the coming days, medical specialists will rotate through multiple sites across Chiriqui, Herrera and Los Santos provinces, while biomedical technicians and civil engineers work behind the scenes to ensure clinics have functioning facilities and reliable equipment.



Since June, AMISTAD 2025 has provided thousands of treatments, hundreds of hours of professional exchange and dozens of equipment repairs across Latin America. Nolan said the Panama mission will build on that momentum and close the engagement on a high note.



“AMISTAD—Spanish for friendship—reflects our commitment to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our partners to deliver care,” Nolan said. “Thank you for your partnership, your trust, and your commitment to this shared mission. I look forward to the incredible work we will accomplish together in Panama.”



By closing out in Panama, AMISTAD 2025 underscores the role of health as a pillar of regional stability, ensuring communities benefit today while both nations gain the readiness and resilience to face tomorrow’s challenges together.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2025 Date Posted: 09.15.2025 Story ID: 548239 Location: CHITRE, PA