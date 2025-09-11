Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMISTAD 2025 launches final chapter in Panamá [Image 4 of 6]

    AMISTAD 2025 launches final chapter in Panamá

    CHITRé, PANAMA

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    Air Forces Southern

    Medical staff, community partners and U.S. military personnel attend the AMISTAD 2025 opening ceremony at Hospital Dr. Gustavo Nelson Collado in Chitré, Panamá, Sept. 15, 2025. Coordinated with Panama’s Ministry of Health, the two-week engagement brings U.S. medical teams together with Panamanian partners to provide patient care, conduct public health outreach, and exchange medical expertise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Location: CHITRé, PA
