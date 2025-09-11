AMISTAD 2025 launches final chapter in Panamá

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Medical staff, community partners and U.S. military personnel attend the AMISTAD 2025 opening ceremony at Hospital Dr. Gustavo Nelson Collado in Chitré, Panamá, Sept. 15, 2025. Coordinated with Panama’s Ministry of Health, the two-week engagement brings U.S. medical teams together with Panamanian partners to provide patient care, conduct public health outreach, and exchange medical expertise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)