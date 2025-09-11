NATO allies fly together during Exercise SOUTHERN GRIFFIN 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force CV-22B Osprey and a German A400M Airbus fly in formation during Exercise SOUTHERN GRIFFIN 25, above Finland, Sept. 4, 2025. During Exercise SOUTHERN GRIFFIN 25, Air Commandos from the 352d Special Operations Wing are integrating and operating with NATO partners, highlighting international cooperation and demonstrating combat-ready forces through Special Operation Forces placement, access, and effectiveness in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)