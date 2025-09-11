Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO allies fly together during Exercise SOUTHERN GRIFFIN 25 [Image 2 of 3]

    NATO allies fly together during Exercise SOUTHERN GRIFFIN 25

    FINLAND

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton 

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    A U.S. Air Force CV-22B Osprey and MC-130J Commando II from the 352d Special Operations Wing fly in formation with a German A400M Airbus and French C-130H Hercules during Exercise SOUTHERN GRIFFIN 25, above Finland, Sept. 4, 2025. Exercise SOUTHERN GRIFFIN creates real-world scenarios across the full spectrum of special operations ensuring we know how to deter and, if needed, defeat any threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 09:48
    Photo ID: 9314845
    VIRIN: 250904-F-YJ424-1068
    Resolution: 5024x2767
    Size: 8.15 MB
    Location: FI
    SOCEUR
    SOCOM
    AFSOC
    352 SOW

