A U.S. Air Force CV-22B Osprey and MC-130J Commando II from the 352d Special Operations Wing fly in formation with a German A400M Airbus and French C-130H Hercules during Exercise SOUTHERN GRIFFIN 25, above Finland, Sept. 4, 2025. Demonstrating Special Operations Forces placement, access, and effectiveness in contested environments is a key goal of Exercise SOUTHERN GRIFFIN 25. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 09:48
|Photo ID:
|9314842
|VIRIN:
|250904-F-YJ424-1128
|Resolution:
|4838x3051
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|FI
This work, NATO allies fly together during Exercise SOUTHERN GRIFFIN 25 [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Benjamin Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.