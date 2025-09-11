NATO allies fly together during Exercise SOUTHERN GRIFFIN 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force CV-22B Osprey and MC-130J Commando II from the 352d Special Operations Wing fly in formation with a German A400M Airbus and French C-130H Hercules during Exercise SOUTHERN GRIFFIN 25, above Finland, Sept. 4, 2025. Demonstrating Special Operations Forces placement, access, and effectiveness in contested environments is a key goal of Exercise SOUTHERN GRIFFIN 25. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)