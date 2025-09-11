Radio interview with Dr. Stephen Ferrara, acting ASW(HA)

250915-N-WF272-1065 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 15, 2025) Capt. TaRail Vernon, commanding officer of U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella, conducts a live radio show hosted by American Forces Network Sigonella, Sept. 15, 2025. AFN Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)
