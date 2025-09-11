Radio interview with Dr. Stephen Ferrara, acting ASW(HA)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250915-N-WF272-1107 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 15, 2025) Dr. Stephen Ferrara, acting Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs, signs American Forces Network Sigonella’s wall of fame after conducting a radio interview at the station, Sept. 15, 2025. Dr. Ferrera visited Naval Air Station Sigonella to meet with U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella medical staff, receive feedback, and observe medical readiness. AFN Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)