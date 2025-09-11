Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio interview with Dr. Stephen Ferrara, acting ASW(HA) [Image 4 of 7]

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan    

    AFN Sigonella

    250915-N-WF272-1021 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 15, 2025) Dr. Stephen Ferrara, acting Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs, conducts a live radio interview hosted by American Forces Network Sigonella, Sept. 15, 2025. Dr. Ferrera visited Naval Air Station Sigonella to meet with U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella medical staff, receive feedback, and observe medical readiness. AFN Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    NAS Sigonella
    U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella
    Capt. TaRail Vernon
    radio
    Dr. Stephen Ferrera
    Acting ASW(HA)

