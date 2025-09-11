Radio interview with Dr. Stephen Ferrara, acting ASW(HA)

250915-N-WF272-1028 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 15, 2025) Capt. TaRail Vernon, left, commanding officer of U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella, interviews Dr. Stephen Ferrara, acting Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs, during a live radio show hosted by American Forces Network Sigonella, Sept. 15, 2025. Dr. Ferrera visited Naval Air Station Sigonella to meet with medical staff, receive feedback, and observe medical readiness. AFN Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)
