Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Solider Staff Sgt. Joseph Kelly, 104 Readiness Division, DSOY, demonstrates the position of attention during the Round Robin Event at Fort Jackson South Carolina, Sept. 14th 2025. Drill sergeants from across the total U.S. Army will gather at Fort Jackson, SC from Sept 13th through the 19th to compete for the coveted title of Drill Sergeant of the Year.