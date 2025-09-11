U.S. Army Solider Staff Sgt. Brady A. Benedict, 95th Readiness Division, DSOY, leads a recovery drill during the Round Robin Event at Fort Jackson South Carolina, Sept. 14th 2025. Drill sergeants from across the total U.S. Army will gather at Fort Jackson, SC from Sept 13th through the 19th to compete for the coveted title of Drill Sergeant of the Year.
This work, Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Molly Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.