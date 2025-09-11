Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition 2025 [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition 2025

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    U.S. Army Solider Staff Sgt.Pablo Rios Lopez, 98th Readiness Division, DSOY, takes the 350-6 exam during the Round Robin Event at Fort Jackson South Carolina, Sept. 14th 2025. Drill sergeants from across the total U.S. Army will gather at Fort Jackson, SC from Sept 13th through the 19th to compete for the coveted title of Drill Sergeant of the Year.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 07:02
    Photo ID: 9314644
    VIRIN: 250914-D-UW048-1403
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition 2025
    Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition 2025
    Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition 2025
    Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition 2025
    Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition 2025
    Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition 2025
    Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition 2025
    Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition 2025
    Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DSOY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download