Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Solider Sergeant First Class Randall Smith, U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy, DSOY, demonstrates a recovery drill during the Round Robin Event at Fort Jackson South Carolina, Sept. 14th 2025. Drill sergeants from across the total U.S. Army will gather at Fort Jackson, SC from Sept 14th through the 19th to compete for the coveted title of Drill Sergeant of the Year.