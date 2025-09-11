Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen [Image 16 of 16]

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen

    KENYA

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray Salvador 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Gabriel Brown, left, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, purchases items from a local vendor during an official visit at Manda Bay, Kenya, Sep. 9, 2025. The visit allowed the 406th AEW Wing CC to connect with Airmen and foreign partners across East Africa, hear their concerns, and recognize their contributions to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 06:12
    USAFRICOM
    Manda Bay
    AFAFRICA
    406th AEW
    Africa
    USAFE

