406th Air Expeditionary Wing Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen

U.S. Air Force Col. Gabriel Brown, right, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, watches a Small Unmanned Aircraft System demonstration by Staff Sgt. Logan Terrell, center, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron sUAS program manager, during an official visit at Manda Bay, Kenya, Sep. 9, 2025. The visit allowed the 406th AEW Wing CC to connect with Airmen across East Africa, hear their concerns, and recognize their contributions to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)