406th Air Expeditionary Wing Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen

Military personnel with the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, 406th Air Expeditionary Group, and the Kenya Navy pose for a photo during an official visit by U.S. Air Force Col. Gabriel Brown, 406th AEW commander, at Manda Bay, Kenya, Sep. 8, 2025. The visit allowed the 406th AEW Wing CC to connect with Airmen and foreign partners across East Africa, hear their concerns, and recognize their contributions to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)