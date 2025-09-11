406th Air Expeditionary Wing Connects with Deployed United States Africa Command Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Gabriel Brown, right, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, attends a meeting with Kenya Navy Brig. Gen. Lazarus Wafulu, left, KNAV commander, during an official visit at Manda Bay, Kenya, Sep. 8, 2025. The visit allowed the 406th AEW Wing CC to connect with Airmen and foreign partners across East Africa, hear their concerns, and recognize their contributions to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)