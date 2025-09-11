PACAF band and Sri Lankan rock band make music together during Pac Angel 25-1

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashley Huseby, U.S. Air Force. Band of the Pacific vocalist, talks with Sri Lanka Air Force Rock Band members during Pacific Angel 25-1 at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Sept. 10, 2025. Pac Angel is more than just an exercise; it’s about forging practical cooperation with our allies and partners that enables rapid, coordinated responses to real-world crises in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 04:23
|Photo ID:
|9314525
|VIRIN:
|250910-F-LI951-1549
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|KATUNAYAKE AIR BASE, LK
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
