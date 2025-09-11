U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brain Ellerman, U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific drummer, learns traditional drumming from a Sri Lanka Air Force Rock Band member during a joint practice for Pacific Angel 25-1 at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Sept. 10, 2025. These enduring partnerships are the cornerstone of a free and open Indo-Pacific where all nations have the opportunity to thrive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 04:23
|Photo ID:
|9314524
|VIRIN:
|250910-F-LI951-1546
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|KATUNAYAKE AIR BASE, LK
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF band and Sri Lankan rock band make music together during Pac Angel 25-1 [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Darnell Cannady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.