PACAF band and Sri Lankan rock band make music together during Pac Angel 25-1

U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific members play traditional drums alongside the Sri Lanka Air Force Rock Band members in a joint practice during Pacific Angel 25-1 at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Sept. 10, 2025. Pac Angel missions consist of several concurrent civil-military assistance activities including medical programs, various subject-matter expert exchanges, and civic and engineering assistance programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)