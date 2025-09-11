U.S. Air Force members conduct air transportation subject-matter expert exchange with Sri Lankan military members during Pac Angel 25-1

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Raychil McBride, 36th Contingency Response Group air transportation craftsman, explains the components of an aircraft ground power unit to Sri Lankan military members during the hands-on portion of a subject-matter expert exchange for Pacific Angel 25-1 at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Sept. 10, 2025. Pac Angel missions consist of several concurrent civil-military assistance activities including medical programs, various subject-matter expert exchanges, and civic and engineering assistance programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 03:48
|Photo ID:
|9314493
|VIRIN:
|250910-F-LI951-1249
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|KATUNAYAKE AIR BASE, LK
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
