    U.S. Air Force members conduct air transportation subject-matter expert exchange with Sri Lankan military members during Pac Angel 25-1

    U.S. Air Force members conduct air transportation subject-matter expert exchange with Sri Lankan military members during Pac Angel 25-1

    KATUNAYAKE AIR BASE, SRI LANKA

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Darnell Cannady 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Florez, 36th Contingency Response Group air transportation craftsman, demonstrates calculating equipment weight to Sri Lankan military members in a subject-matter expert exchange for Pacific Angel 25-1 at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Sept. 10, 2025. These enduring partnerships are the cornerstone of a free and open Indo-Pacific where all nations have the opportunity to thrive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 03:48
    Photo ID: 9314492
    VIRIN: 250910-F-LI951-1178
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: KATUNAYAKE AIR BASE, LK
    #PACAngel
    #INDOPACOM
    #FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    #ReadyAF
    #FOIP
    #PACAF
    #FreeandOpenIndoPacificPacific

