U.S. Air Force members conduct air transportation subject-matter expert exchange with Sri Lankan military members during Pac Angel 25-1

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Florez, 36th Contingency Response Group air transportation craftsman, demonstrates calculating equipment weight to Sri Lankan military members in a subject-matter expert exchange for Pacific Angel 25-1 at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Sept. 10, 2025. These enduring partnerships are the cornerstone of a free and open Indo-Pacific where all nations have the opportunity to thrive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)