U.S. Air Force members conduct air transportation subject-matter expert exchange with Sri Lankan military members during Pac Angel 25-1

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Florez, 36th Contingency Response Group air transportation craftsman, demonstrates calculating equipment weight to Sri Lankan military members in a subject-matter expert exchange for Pacific Angel 25-1 at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Sept. 10, 2025. These enduring partnerships are the cornerstone of a free and open Indo-Pacific where all nations have the opportunity to thrive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 03:48
|Photo ID:
|9314491
|VIRIN:
|250910-F-LI951-1142
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|KATUNAYAKE AIR BASE, LK
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
