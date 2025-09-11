Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine MV-22B Ospreys refuel at night off the coast of Kagoshima, Japan [Image 7 of 10]

    U.S. Marine MV-22B Ospreys refuel at night off the coast of Kagoshima, Japan

    JMSDF KANOYA AIR BASE, KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, refuels an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, during Resolute Dragon 25 off the coast of Kagoshima, Japan, Sept. 11, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 00:07
    Location: JMSDF KANOYA AIR BASE, KAGOSHIMA, JP
    VMGR-152
    1st MAW
    MAG-36
    VMM-262
    ResoluteDragon25
    RD25

