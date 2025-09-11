U.S. Marine MV-22B Ospreys refuel at night off the coast of Kagoshima, Japan

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Blanchette, left, a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, looks out of an MV-22B Osprey during Resolute Dragon 25 off the coast of Kagoshima, Japan, Sept. 11, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Blanchette is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 00:07
|Photo ID:
|9314270
|VIRIN:
|250911-M-SM417-1051
|Resolution:
|7152x4770
|Size:
|17.74 MB
|Location:
|KAGOSHIMA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
