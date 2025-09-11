Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine MV-22B Ospreys refuel at night off the coast of Kagoshima, Japan

    U.S. Marine MV-22B Ospreys refuel at night off the coast of Kagoshima, Japan

    KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps pilots with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, fly an MV-22B Osprey with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members during Resolute Dragon 25, off the coast of Kagoshima, Japan, Sept. 11, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 00:07
    Photo ID: 9314272
    VIRIN: 250911-M-SM417-1079
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 27.06 MB
    Location: KAGOSHIMA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine MV-22B Ospreys refuel at night off the coast of Kagoshima, Japan [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Carlos Paz-Sosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VMGR-152
    1st MAW
    MAG-36
    VMM-262
    ResoluteDragon25
    RD25

