    U.S. Marine MV-22B Ospreys refuel at night off the coast of Kagoshima, Japan [Image 5 of 10]

    U.S. Marine MV-22B Ospreys refuel at night off the coast of Kagoshima, Japan

    JMSDF KANOYA AIR BASE, KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Blanchette, right front, a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, attends a brief with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members during Resolute Dragon 25 at Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kanoya Air Base, Kagoshima, Japan, Sept. 11, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Blanchette is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)

    TAGS

    VMGR-152
    1st MAW
    MAG-36
    VMM-262
    ResoluteDragon25
    RD25

