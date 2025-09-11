U.S. Marine MV-22B Ospreys refuel at night off the coast of Kagoshima, Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Blanchette, right front, a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, attends a brief with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members during Resolute Dragon 25 at Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kanoya Air Base, Kagoshima, Japan, Sept. 11, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Blanchette is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)