    NMCB-3 Seabees Participate in Patrol Formations and Tactics Training [Image 7 of 7]

    NMCB-3 Seabees Participate in Patrol Formations and Tactics Training

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    U.S. Navy Steelworker Constructionman Apprentice Matthew Mena, a Seabee with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, simulates firing his weapon after engaging enemy combatants during patrol formations and tactics training with other Seabees on Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme, California, Sept. 14, 2025. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and is consistently training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

