NMCB-3 Seabees Participate in Patrol Formations and Tactics Training

U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 traverse a field during patrol formations and tactics training with other Seabees on Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme, California, Sept. 14, 2025. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and is consistently training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2025 22:04
