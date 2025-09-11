NMCB-3 Seabees Participate in Patrol Formations and Tactics Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Steelworker 3rd Class Andrew Barlow, a Seabee with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, listens to U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Anthony Camacho during a class on Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme, California, Sept. 14, 2025. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and is consistently training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)