U.S. Navy Steelworker 3rd Class Andrew Barlow, a Seabee with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, listens to U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Anthony Camacho during a class on Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme, California, Sept. 14, 2025. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and is consistently training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2025 22:04
|Photo ID:
|9314220
|VIRIN:
|250914-N-VX022-1009
|Resolution:
|7050x3966
|Size:
|22.46 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB-3 Seabees Participate in Patrol Formations and Tactics Training [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.