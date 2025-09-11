Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB-3 Seabees Participate in Patrol Formations and Tactics Training [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMCB-3 Seabees Participate in Patrol Formations and Tactics Training

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    U.S. Navy Steelworker 3rd Class Andrew Barlow, a Seabee with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, listens to U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Anthony Camacho during a class on Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme, California, Sept. 14, 2025. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and is consistently training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 22:04
    Photo ID: 9314220
    VIRIN: 250914-N-VX022-1009
    Resolution: 7050x3966
    Size: 22.46 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-3 Seabees Participate in Patrol Formations and Tactics Training [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB-3 Seabees Participate in Patrol Formations and Tactics Training
    NMCB-3 Seabees Participate in Patrol Formations and Tactics Training
    NMCB-3 Seabees Participate in Patrol Formations and Tactics Training
    NMCB-3 Seabees Participate in Patrol Formations and Tactics Training
    NMCB-3 Seabees Participate in Patrol Formations and Tactics Training
    NMCB-3 Seabees Participate in Patrol Formations and Tactics Training
    NMCB-3 Seabees Participate in Patrol Formations and Tactics Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMCB-3
    Warfighting
    Navy
    Seabees
    Tactics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download