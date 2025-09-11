NMCB-3 Seabees Participate in Patrol Formations and Tactics Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Utilitiesman Constructionman Apprentice Ryan Boyer, a Seabee with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, performs bounding movements during patrol formations and tactics training with other Seabees on Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme, California, Sept. 14, 2025. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and is consistently training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)