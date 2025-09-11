U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zoie Guthrie, an Air Transportation Specialist with the 117th Logistics Readiness Squadron, goes camping in an undisclosed location. Guthrie was 117 ARW September 2025 Excellent Airman. (Courtesy Asset)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2025 16:14
|Photo ID:
|9312639
|VIRIN:
|250521-Z-F3868-1003
|Resolution:
|662x831
|Size:
|247.5 KB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A1C Guthrie camping [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Jeremy Farson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
117 ARW's September Excellent Airman
No keywords found.