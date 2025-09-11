117th Air Transportation Passenger Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Zoie Guthrie, an Air Transportation Specialist with the 117th Logistics Readiness Squadron (center), views a computer interface at a terminal gate at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 2, 2024. Members from the 117th Air Refueling Wing located in Birmingham, Alabama, gain valuable experience from training with active duty by exposing them to different experiences they wouldn't otherwise have access to. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Faddis) (This photo has been altered to cover security badges.)