    117th Air Transportation Passenger Training [Image 1 of 3]

    117th Air Transportation Passenger Training

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    05.02.2024

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Zoie Guthrie, an Air Transportation Specialist with the 117th Logistics Readiness Squadron (center), views a computer interface at a terminal gate at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 2, 2024. Members from the 117th Air Refueling Wing located in Birmingham, Alabama, gain valuable experience from training with active duty by exposing them to different experiences they wouldn't otherwise have access to. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Faddis) (This photo has been altered to cover security badges.)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 16:14
    Photo ID: 9312637
    VIRIN: 240502-Z-SX181-1006
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
    Ramstein Air Base
    Alabama Air National Guard
    117th Air Refueling Wing
    Air National Guard

