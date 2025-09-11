U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Okkerse, the Senior Enlisted Leader for the 721st Aerial Port Squadron (left), awards Airman Zoie Guthrie, an Air Transportation Specialist with the 117th Logistics Readiness Squadron, for excellence at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 10, 2024. Awards were presented to all units following a unit mission briefing to the Senior Enlisted Leader of the 721st Aerial Port Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Faddis)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2025 16:14
|Photo ID:
|9312638
|VIRIN:
|240510-Z-SX181-1025
|Resolution:
|3437x2294
|Size:
|782.26 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A1C Guthrie Receives Award [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
