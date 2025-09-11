Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A1C Guthrie Receives Award [Image 2 of 3]

    A1C Guthrie Receives Award

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    05.10.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Okkerse, the Senior Enlisted Leader for the 721st Aerial Port Squadron (left), awards Airman Zoie Guthrie, an Air Transportation Specialist with the 117th Logistics Readiness Squadron, for excellence at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 10, 2024. Awards were presented to all units following a unit mission briefing to the Senior Enlisted Leader of the 721st Aerial Port Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Faddis)

    Ramstein Air Base
    Alabama Air National Guard
    117th Air Refueling Wing
    Aerial Port Awards
    Air National Guard

