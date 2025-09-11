117 ARW's September Excellent Airman

This month’s Excellent Airman is Airman 1st Class Zoie Guthrie, air transportation, with the 117th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) at the 117th Air Refueling Wing!



Guthrie enlisted into the Air National Guard as a drill status Guardsman in December 2022.



“Educational benefits were part of the reason but I was looking for structure and a reliable career,” said Guthrie. “I was working in a lot of bad jobs and I wanted something with a future.”



Guthrie enjoys the support that she gets from others within the unit. Having a firm expectation of what tasks that she is to accomplish each drill weekend in addition to having opportunities for advancement in her career knowledge base contribute to her job satisfaction. She believes that the positive reinforcement and acknowledgement that she receives within the unit is a motivator for her to serve here.



“Every drill weekend I’m told ‘We really appreciate what you do’ and it just feels good to see that my work is recognized,” she said. “My supervision has been great in making me feel appreciated.”



In April 2024, Guthrie was able to go to Germany with the 117th LRS for approximately two weeks. She gained on-the-job experience in processing passengers for flights, process passenger baggage by tagging and weighing it in preparation for loading onto the aircraft and loading and offloading equipment from aircraft.



“I was able to work on a C5 there and it was awesome,” Guthrie said. “It’s a giant aircraft and I couldn’t grasp how big it was until I got in there and I was shocked that it could get into the sky.”



Guthrie enjoys time spent at the lake with family and friends. On most weekends over the past two years she can be found at Lake Jordan, just outside of Montgomery, Ala., wake surfing. It’s a sport using a board and surfing by the wake made behind a boat. Having an interest in learning to surf and a passion for skateboarding as a child, Guthrie was attracted to wakeboarding.



Quilting is another hobby that Guthrie has acquired and she focuses her quilting on gifts to family. She has made at least nine quilts for her cousins and one for her sister who has recently had a baby.



“Quilting is something easy for me to do and I can give something to my family,” said Guthrie. “It also means something to them because it is different than something that is sold in a store.”

