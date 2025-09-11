USINDOPACOM Commander attends Joint-Senior Leaders Seminar, signs 8-Star Memo, visits Expo 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, attends Expo 2025, Osaka, alongside U.S. Ambassador William E. Grayson, Commissioner General on September 13, 2025. During his visit he met with youth ambassadors, and visited American and ally pavilions which showcased technology, space exploration, education, culture, and entrepreneurship. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)