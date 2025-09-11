USINDOPACOM Commander attends Joint-Senior Leaders Seminar, signs 8-Star Memo, visits Expo 2025

Photo By Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, attends the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, attends the Joint-Senior Leaders Seminar with Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, Chief of Staff, Joint Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces in Tokyo, Japan on September 11-12, 2025. JSLS will discuss wide-ranging topics such as challenges to be jointly addressed for regional peace and stability and deepening bilateral cooperation. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez) see less | View Image Page

TOKYO – Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, traveled to Japan from September 10-13 to participate in the annual Joint-Senior Leaders Seminar with Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, Chief of Staff, Joint Staff of the Japan Self -Defense Forces, and attend Expo 2025, Osaka.

This year’s JSLS, hosted at Japan Joint Staff Headquarters, focused on the security environment in the Indo-Pacific region, with discussions covering regional peace and stability and deepening bilateral cooperation.



During the visit, Admiral Paparo met with key Japanese leaders including Minister of Defense Gen Nakatani, Chief of Staff, JSDF, Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, and commander, JSDF Joint Operations Command Lt. Gen. Kenichiro Nagumo.



Admiral Paparo and Gen. Uchikura, Chief of Staff, JSDF, signed an 8-Star memorandum, signifying a deepened commitment to interoperability and a strengthened alliance in response to evolving regional security dynamics. The memorandum outlined specific areas for increased collaboration, including joint exercises like Keen Edge, information sharing, technological advancements, and logistics support.



While Adm. Paparo attended Expo 2025 he met with U.S. Ambassador William E. Grayson, Commissioner General at Expo 2025 Osaka, youth ambassadors, and visited American and ally pavilions which showcased technology and capability advancement, space exploration, education, culture, and entrepreneurship.



The visit to the World Expo highlights the commitment to regional cooperation, innovation, and a free and open Indo-Pacific. By engaging with leaders at this global event, Adm. Paparo underscored the importance of partnerships that extend beyond defense, including those in technology, trade, and shared regional security.



The U.S.-Japan Alliance remains a cornerstone of regional peace, security, and prosperity. The United States continues to strengthen this alliance and invests in it to protect the security, freedom, and well-being of the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.



USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.