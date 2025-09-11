Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, signs the 8-Star Memo alongside Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, Chief of Staff, Joint Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces in Tokyo, Japan on September 11, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2025 10:52
|Photo ID:
|9312438
|VIRIN:
|250911-A-GJ727-1247
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|TOKYO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USINDOPACOM Commander attends Joint-Senior Leaders Seminar, signs 8-Star Memo, visits Expo 2025 [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Angel Heraldez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
