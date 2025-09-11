USINDOPACOM Commander attends Joint-Senior Leaders Seminar, signs 8-Star Memo, visits Expo 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, attends the Joint-Senior Leaders Seminar with Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, Chief of Staff, Joint Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces in Tokyo, Japan on September 11-12, 2025. JSLS will discuss wide-ranging topics such as challenges to be jointly addressed for regional peace and stability and deepening bilateral cooperation.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)