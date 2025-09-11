Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise [Image 14 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Seaman Sam McNeely 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250911-N-WJ234-1076 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 11, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Ashley Oscar, from Atlanta, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Korie Espenschied, from Beach City, Ohio, both assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) observe a U.S. Army AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopter from the 2nd Squadron, 6th Calvary Regiment assigned to the 25th CAB take off from the flight deck of the America during a joint aviation training exercise with the U.S. Army, boosting interoperability and readiness in the Indo-Pacific region Sept. 11. America is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 01:40
    Photo ID: 9312213
    VIRIN: 250911-N-WJ234-1076
    Resolution: 3371x2247
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise [Image 18 of 18], by SN Sam McNeely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS America
    AH-64E
    U.S. Army
    Flight Deck
    U.S. Navy
    Flight Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download