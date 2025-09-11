Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise [Image 3 of 18]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Douglass 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250911-N-BW367-1585 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 11, 2025) A U.S. Army AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopter from the 2nd squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, assigned to the 25th CAB, lands on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during joint aviation training, Sept. 11. America is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 01:40
    Photo ID: 9312202
    VIRIN: 250911-N-BW367-1585
    Resolution: 3751x2501
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    AH-64E
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Apache Helicopter
    Flight Operations

