USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise

250911-N-TW227-1073 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 11, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Jaquan Morgan, from New York, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) observe a U.S. Army AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopter from the 2nd Squadron, 6th Calvary Regiment assigned to the 25th CAB take off from the flight deck of the America during a joint aviation training exercise with the U.S. Army, boosting interoperability and readiness in the Indo-Pacific region, Sept. 11. America is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)