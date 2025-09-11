Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise [Image 16 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Seaman Sam McNeely 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250911-N-WJ234-1091 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 11, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Korie Espenschied, from Beach City, Ohio, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) signals a U.S. Army AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopter from the 2nd Squadron, 6th Calvary Regiment assigned to the 25th CAB to land on the flight deck of the America during a joint aviation training exercise with the U.S. Army, boosting interoperability and readiness in the Indo-Pacific region Sept. 11. America is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 01:40
    Photo ID: 9312215
    VIRIN: 250911-N-WJ234-1091
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise [Image 18 of 18], by SN Sam McNeely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Joint Army AH-64E Apache Helicopter Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS America
    AH-64E
    U.S. Army
    Flight Deck
    U.S. Navy
    Flight Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download