Sailors selected for chief petty officer PT with Rear Adm. Nash

250912-N-MZ309-1060 SILVERDALE, Wash. (Sept. 12, 2025) - Rear Adm. Chris Nash, commander of Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9, left, and SUBGRU-9 Command Master Chief Chris Bean stretch during a group physical fitness session with Sailors select for advancement to chief petty officer at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Sept. 12, 2025. SUBGRU-9 exercises administrative and operational control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley)