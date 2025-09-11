250912-N-MZ309-1035 SILVERDALE, Wash. (Sept. 12, 2025) - Sailors selected for advancement to chief petty officer run in formation during a group physical fitness session at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Sept. 12, 2025. Rear Adm. Chris Nash, commander of Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9, worked out alongside the Sailors. SUBGRU-9 exercises administrative and operational control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 15:30
|Photo ID:
|9310994
|VIRIN:
|250912-N-MZ309-1035
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|878.3 KB
|Location:
|SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors selected for chief petty officer PT with Rear Adm. Nash [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Ryan Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.